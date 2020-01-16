Will Tom Brady return to Patriots next season? Here's what Vegas says

Tom Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career this spring, but the New England Patriots are still his most likely destination for the 2020 season, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review surveyed four local bookmakers to assess whether Brady was more likely to return to New England, where he has played for his entire career, or sign with a different franchise this offseason. All four bookmakers said Brady was most likely to re-sign with the Patriots.

“I would make the odds that he’ll play for the Patriots minus 500 or he’ll retire,” Ed Salmons, vice president of risk at Westgate sportsbook in Las Vegas, told the newspaper earlier this month. “He’s not going to the Chargers. That whole talk is nonsense. If he’s going to play, it’s going to be with the Patriots.”

Speculation about Brady’s football future began before the 2019 season when he signed a one-year contract extension with the Patriots and placed his Boston-area mansion up for sale. When asked about his plans after the Patriots’ upset loss to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs, Brady said it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire.

The six-time Super Bowl winner later hinted on social media that he would return for at least one more season, writing on Instagram that he had “more to prove.”

While Las Vegas oddsmakers seem assured that Brady will play for the Patriots next fall, FOX Bet places the odds at a coin flip.

If Brady were to leave the Patriots and test the open market, a few teams have garnered attention as potential landing spots. FOX Bet named the Los Angeles Chargers as Brady’s most likely destination in free agency, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears.

Teams can begin talking to Brady about potential contracts on March 16, when the NFL’s legal tampering window begins.

