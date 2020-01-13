Clemson's Dabo Swinney, LSU's Ed Orgeron could earn huge bonuses with championship win

Louisiana State University head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson University Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney are competing for much more than just bragging rights at the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday night.

Like most coaches at major college football programs, Orgeron and Swinney can each earn substantial incentive-based bonuses based on how their teams perform in the postseason. The incentive-based pay is added to millions of dollars they each earned in salary for the 2019-20 season.

Swinney, 50, would earn an additional $250,000 in bonus pay if Clemson beats LSU at the Louisiana Superdome, according to USA Today. He has already earned $600,000 incentive-based pay so far this season.

Orgeron, 58, can add another $500,000 in bonus money to the $1.275 million he has already earned this season. The LSU coach earned extra cash for leading the Tigers to 12 regular-season wins and earning AP Coach of the Year honors.

With a salary of more than $9 million for the 2019-20 season, Swinney is the highest-paid coach in NCAA football. Orgeron ranked 30th with a base salary of $4 million.

LSU and Clemson each earned $6 million in payouts for their respective conferences, the SEC and the ACC, by making it to the College Football Playoffs semifinals. The College Football Playoff disperses money to each conference in NCAA’s top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision through a revenue-sharing model.

Clemson has won two of the last three national championship games during Swinney’s tenure, including last year’s contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU last reached the national title game in 2011 under then-coach Les Miles.

The 2020 College Football Playoff Championship Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

