Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu could earn PETA big donation with an interception in Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu could earn PETA a big donation if he makes a key defensive play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An anonymous donor will give PETA a $100,000 donation if Mathieu intercepts Tom Brady, or any Buccaneers quarterback, during Sunday’s game, the organization announced Friday.

“PETA has found a selfless dog defender in Tyrann Mathieu,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a news release. “We’ll be cheering him on this Sunday, knowing how pleased he’d be to win such a generous donation for the neglected animals he cares about.”

Mathieu has gone viral for his work with PETA in the past.

The Chiefs safety demonstrated what it was like for a pet to stay in a hot car during the heat of the spring or summer in 2015. He lasted about 8 minutes.

In 2019, Mathieu attempted to stay in a freezer for as long as he could to demonstrate what it was like for pets to be left out in the cold during the winter months. He lasted about 20 minutes in that demonstration.

Mathieu could very well be an X-factor in Sunday’s game. He had an interception against Brady in their Week 12 matchup. The Chiefs won that game 27-24.