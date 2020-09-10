Chiefs tickets see increase on resale market for 2020 home opener, data suggests

The Kansas City Chiefs will be allowing only 16,000 fans to attend their first game of the season Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium because of coronavirus restrictions.

While the get-in price for the game is lower than the price for the home opener of the 2018 season’s Super Bowl champ New England Patriots and lower than the Chiefs’ home opener last season, the ticket prices appeared to have exploded on the secondary market.

According to data from TicketIQ, the average prices for the Chiefs’ game on the resale market are listed at $460. It is higher than last year’s average when the team opened up the season against the Baltimore Ravens. The get-in price is still lower than what the Patriots’ tickets were last year.

A quick search on GameTime, a ticket resale marketplace, the lowest price for Kansas City’s 2020 home-opener was listed at $220 each for a pair of tickets in section 323 – the upper deck of Arrowhead Stadium. The highest price for two tickets came in at $998 each for Club Touchdown seats.

The Chiefs laid out specific planning on their website for fans.

Seating and high-traffic areas of the stadium have been modified to support social distancing standards, and all concessions, retail points of sale and parking tollbooths will be cashless. All bags will be prohibited inside the stadium, and everyone must wear a mask at all times except when eating or drinking.

The Chiefs ask that fans “be patient and understand that these are unprecedented times.”

“We are all in this together so let's work with one another to keep Chiefs Kingdom safe by adhering to the guidelines outlined,” the Chiefs said.

