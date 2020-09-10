Chiefs vs. Texans features clash of NFL's 2 highest-paid players

The NFL’s season-opening clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday night features a battle between the two highest-paid players in league history.

Continue Reading Below

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson each signed lucrative contract extensions during the offseason. The two deals have a combined worth of well over $600 million over the next decade.

NFL PLAYER JOSH BELLAMY CHARGED IN $24M COVID RELIEF SCAM

Mahomes, 24, signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs in July worth at least $450 million in new money, with incentives that could push its total value to $503 million. His deal is the richest in the history of U.S. sports.

TOM BRADY, CAM NEWTON TOP NFL'S JERSEY SALES LIST

Watson, also 24, signed a four-year extension with the Texans in September worth $160 million. The deal has a total value of $177 million and included $111 million in guarantees, according to ESPN. Watson is the second-highest-paid player in NFL history behind Mahomes.

Both quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and quickly rose to stardom once they entered the starting line.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mahomes won NFL MVP honors for the 2018 season and led the Chiefs to a victory in the Super Bowl last February. Watson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has led the Texans to back-to-back playoff appearances.

The Chiefs and Texans face off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM