Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports

Chelsea Football Club confirms terms for sale to Boehly-led group

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following his country's invasion of Ukraine

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The anticipated sale of the Chelsea Football Club has been confirmed and would be the most ever paid for a professional sports team.

The terms of the deal were reached with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The price for the English Premier League soccer team has been announced at 4.25 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) for the reigning European champions.

A sign on a gate at Stamford Bridge stadium, the home ground of Chelsea Football Club, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, in London, U.K., on Wednesday, March, 2, 2022.  (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who had owned the team for nearly 20 years, is currently subject to sanctions by the British government and would donate all of the proceeds to charitable causes.

CHELSEA OWNER ROMAN ABRAMOVICH AMONG RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS SANCTIONED BY UK GOVERNMENT

Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021.  (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File / AP Newsroom)

The proceeds of the sale would be placed in a frozen UK bank account.

The deal is expected to be completed by late May and is still subject to required approvals.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: RUSSIAN OLIGARCH ROMAN ABRAMOVICH SET TO SELL CHELSEA AS PRESSURE MOUNTS

The price tag tops the $2.4 billion that billionaire hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020, according to Dealogic’s data and reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Todd Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Eldridge, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on May 2, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Boehly group, which also includes Swiss billionaire Wyss, were in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after a late bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was rejected. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Several groups showed interest in the team including Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton, as well as a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family.

Reuters contributed to this report.