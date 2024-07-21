Chanettee Wannasaen wins 2024 Dana Open: How much does she take home?

Chanettee Wannasaen shot a final round 67 to hold off Hae Ran Ryu, Ssu-Chia Cheng and Linn Grant to win the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open on Sunday.

Wannasaen of Thailand finished 20-under par at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. She had six birdies and two bogeys in the final round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

It was the second victory of her LPGA Tour career.

"Last year, I won in Portland, and that, like, cannot imagine that I going to win in Portland because I miss cut like nine events and then Monday qualify and then won in Portland," Wannasaen said afterward, via LPGA Tour’s website. "But this year, I'm start this year I'm looking for second trophy… I think the feeling is very different because Portland I feel like freedom; right now I'm feel like I'm going to looking for third trophy. Yeah, I think it's coming."

SI WOO KIM RECORDS HISTORIC ACE AT BRITISH OPEN

With the victory, Wannasaen took home a $262,500 payday. She won $225,000 when she won the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club last year.

Ryu was one stroke behind Wannasaen and earned just over $159,000. Cheng and Grant were both 14-under par for the tournament. They earned just over $102,000.

Wannasaen has 10 professional wins in her career. Most of the wins came on other tours.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Next week, the LPGA Tour heads to Canada for the CPKC Women’s Open in Calgary at the Earl Grey Golf Club.