Carl Nassib stunning ex-teammates with financial advice in 2018 goes viral after revealing he is gay

A clip of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib during his time with the Cleveland Browns went viral on Monday after he announced he is gay.

Nassib was on the Browns from 2016 to the end of the 2017 season. He was cut by the Browns before the start of the 2018 season and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later the Raiders. He was among the Browns players featured on HBO’s "Hard Knocks" in 2018.

The Penn State graduate was shown giving financial advice to some of his teammates.

"Who here knows what compound interest is?" he asks in the clip. "This is real s—t."

Myles Garrett was among those players in the meeting room listening to Nassib explain how his teammates should handle their money. The clip went viral on social media upon Nassib’s announcement.

He left some of his former teammates stunned.

Nassib, who signed a three-year deal with the Raiders before the start of the 2020 season, announced he was gay in an Instagram video.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," he said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate."

Nassib also said he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the "world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth."

The 28-year-old Nassib played in 14 games for the Raiders last season. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

FOX Business’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.