Nation needs ‘healing’ after Capitol protests, Ex-MLB star Darryl Strawberry says

President Trump needs to "move forward" and the nation has to "make the change" necessary for healing, following Capitol Hill riots, Darryl Strawberry, pastor and retired MLB star, told FOX Business.

"I'm totally disappointed on what's going on in this nation," the athlete-turned-evangelist told "Varney & Co."

"It's time for the president to move forward and move on and just let the new come in, and let the healing begin," Strawberry said. "I think everybody needs to be healed. At this point, it's a very difficult situation. The nation is divided ... brokenness is real, lawlessness is real."

He added: "Yesterday was unacceptable, and it shouldn't be like that and we need to make the change and move forward."

The eight-time all-star and four-time World Series championship winner, whose eighth book, "Turn Your Season Around" just came out, knows a thing or two about change now living life in stark contrast to his baseball days, surviving colon cancer twice and battling drug and alcohol addiction.

"I live a totally different life, separated myself there from the worldly things. My heart has been transformed. I'm totally committed to God's ways and his purpose," Strawberry told host Stuart Varney.

He remembers the moment, 12 years ago, when God called him to start preaching the gospel.

"I just knew I wasn't qualified, but it was the moment, you know, sitting in my apartment in New York, and then he spoke to me about he wanted me to get into ministry, full-time ministry, and walk away from everything and start preaching," he recounted.

"And I said, 'I'm not qualified.' He said, 'No one's qualified. I qualify the called.' I knew from there it was him and I immediately went into saturating myself in the word with the Holy Spirit, and he started filling me with the Bible supernaturally."