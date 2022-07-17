Cam Smith wins Open Championship 2022: How much cash does he bring home?

Cam Smith stormed back to win the Open Championship Sunday, picking up his first major title in the process.

The Australia native narrowly defeated Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy, who entered the fourth round with a four-stroke lead.

Smith’s tremendous putting and McIlroy’s cold putter helped Smith climb back into contention, and he finished with a final-round 64 and 20-under par for the tournament.

Smith isn’t just taking home the claret jug. He’s also bringing home some cash after his performance at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

He takes home $2.4 million for his win.

Young takes home $1.455 million and McIlroy gets a $933,000 payday.

The R&A, which organizes the event, increased its prize fund by 22%, and the prize money has increased by 60% since 2016, according to chief executive Martin Slumbers.

Collin Morikawa took home just over $2 million last year when he won the tournament. In 2019, Shane Lowry won the event and earned just over $1.9 million.

The PGA Tour has also made a point to increase prize money for future events in light of LIV Golf and its Saudi-backed funding giving about $4 million to the winners of its 54-hole tournaments.

The 2023 Tour schedule could reportedly include no-cut events and purses of $20 million or more for the top finishers in the FedEx Cup points standings.