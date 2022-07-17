Expand / Collapse search
Cam Smith wins Open Championship 2022: How much cash does he bring home?

Cam Smith won his first major title

Cam Smith stormed back to win the Open Championship Sunday, picking up his first major title in the process.

The Australia native narrowly defeated Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy, who entered the fourth round with a four-stroke lead. 

Smith’s tremendous putting and McIlroy’s cold putter helped Smith climb back into contention, and he finished with a final-round 64 and 20-under par for the tournament.

Smith isn’t just taking home the claret jug. He’s also bringing home some cash after his performance at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Cam Smith kisses the Claret Jug

Cameron Smith of Australia kisses the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison / AP Newsroom)

He takes home $2.4 million for his win.

Young takes home $1.455 million and McIlroy gets a $933,000 payday.

Cam Smith smiles at the Claret Jug

Cameron Smith, Australia, looks at the claret jug trophy during a press conference after winning the Open Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant / AP Newsroom)

The R&A, which organizes the event, increased its prize fund by 22%, and the prize money has increased by 60% since 2016, according to chief executive Martin Slumbers.

Collin Morikawa took home just over $2 million last year when he won the tournament. In 2019, Shane Lowry won the event and earned just over $1.9 million.

The PGA Tour has also made a point to increase prize money for future events in light of LIV Golf and its Saudi-backed funding giving about $4 million to the winners of its 54-hole tournaments.

Cam Smith takes a swing

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of The 150th Open on The Old Course at St. Andrews July 17, 2022, in St. Andrews, Scotland.  (David Cannon/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The 2023 Tour schedule could reportedly include no-cut events and purses of $20 million or more for the top finishers in the FedEx Cup points standings. 