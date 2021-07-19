Collin Morikawa wins Open Championship: How much cash does he bring home?

Collin Morikawa won his second major title on Sunday, edging Jordan Spieth and others for a victory at the Open Championship.

It was Morikawa’s first Open Championship title, and it came during his first time playing at the event. He also won the PGA Championship last year during his first time at the tournament. Morikawa is the second player to win The Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning 25, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Tiger Woods in hitting the milestone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Morikawa took home a nice chunk of change with the victory.

He earned $2,070,000 for the victory at Royal St. George’s Club. According to the PGA Tour, Morikawa has earned the most during the season so far. He has taken home $6.9 million in 19 tournaments this season.

The Open Championship was his second win of the season. He won the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession back in February.

RORY MCILROY, PARTNERS MAKE INVESTMENT IN DRIVE SHACK VENTURE

He played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George’s without a bogey. He started the final round of the tournament one shot behind the leader and finished two strokes ahead of Spieth.

Morikawa’s score was the lowest score in the 15 times the Open Championship was played at Royal St. George’s. He carded a 66 in the final round after shooting a 67 in the first, a 64 in the second and a 68 in the third.

"When you make history, it’s hard to grasp, it’s hard to really take it in ... At 24 years old, it’s so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I’ve done because I want more," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Morikawa finished the tournament 15-under par. Spieth was 13-under while Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen finished 11-under. South African pro Dylan Frittelli rounded out of the top five with a 9-under.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.