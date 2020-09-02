Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NBA

Michael Jordan eyes sports betting empire after DraftKings equity deal

Jordan, 57, is also an investor in burgeoning sports betting data firm Sportradar.

close
Barstool Sports president and founder Dave Portnoy responds to NBA superstar Michael Jordan getting an equity stake in DraftKings, saying Jordan is a 'notorious gambler' and he doesn't know how this helps the company long-term.video

Michael Jordan buying into DraftKings 'won't help profitability': Dave Portnoy

Barstool Sports president and founder Dave Portnoy responds to NBA superstar Michael Jordan getting an equity stake in DraftKings, saying Jordan is a 'notorious gambler' and he doesn't know how this helps the company long-term.

NBA legend Michael Jordan is all in on the burgeoning legal sports betting industry following his acquisition of an equity stake in DraftKings on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Jordan, owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, added his DraftKings stake to an investment portfolio that already includes Sportradar, a prominent sports betting data firm that has partnerships with all four major U.S. sports leagues. The six-time NBA champion is taking an active role in DraftKings at a time of major growth in sports betting, which is now legal in 18 states and under consideration in several others.

WHY DID MICHAEL JORDAN RETIRE IN 1993?

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder and CEO. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins discusses the future of sports amid coronavirus and a potential NBA, Disney partnership.Video

DraftKings did not disclose how much equity Jordan received. In exchange for his shares in the company, Jordan will act as a special adviser to DraftKings’ board of directors on key issues, including company strategy, product development and workplace inclusivity. He joins DraftKings, a leading provider of mobile sports betting, just months after the company went public.

MICHAEL JORDAN NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO BUBBA WALLACE'S NASCAR TEAM

In 2015, Jordan joined fellow NBA owners Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks and Ted Leonsis of the Washington Wizards in a $44 million funding round for Sportradar. The company, which distributes official league data for sports betting purposes, is also eyeing an entrance into public markets through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to Sportico.

The involvement of NBA owners in a betting deal was unthinkable before 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports gambling and allowed states to decide whether to legalize the pastime on a case-by-case basis. The NBA has since announced multiple betting partnerships, including deals with DraftKings and Sportradar.

As the MLB, NBA and NHL work toward reopening, DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins explains how sports fans are reacting to the world slowly returning, even if they aren't allowed in the stands.Video

“NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” an NBA spokesperson said in a statement on Jordan’s deal with DraftKings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jordan has held a majority stake in the Hornets since 2010. He has a personal net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Jordan was known to be an avid gambler during his storied career with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. The NBA legend addressed his penchant for wagers in ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a documentary series that chronicled his career which premiered earlier this year.

"I never bet on games," Jordan said. "I only bet on myself, and that was golf. Do I like to play blackjack? Yeah, I like playing blackjack. There's no laws with that. The league did call me and asked questions about it. And I told them exactly what was happening."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM