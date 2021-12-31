Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NASCAR

Brandon Brown's LGBCoin partnership not across finish line just yet

Brown appeared to be getting into the crypto game with a coin named after the 'Let's go, Brandon!' chant

close
Webull CEO Anthony Denier argues most professionals predict there will be cryptocurrency regulations in the year ahead.  video

Cryptocurrency is not going away, will ramp up in 2022: Webull CEO

Webull CEO Anthony Denier argues most professionals predict there will be cryptocurrency regulations in the year ahead. 

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has yet to be cleared to use the LGBCoin paint scheme for the 2022 season despite his team’s announcement on Thursday.

Brandonbilt Motorsports said the driver partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 Jabs Construction Chevrolet, and Alex Labbe, driver of the #36 Prolon/Rousseau/Silver Wax Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2021 in Bristol, Tennesse (Logan Riely/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to FOX Sports, NASCAR said it had yet to approve the scheme and the sponsorship. Brown’s team reportedly believed it had all the approvals they needed to go along with the announcement.

But that didn’t appear to be the case just yet.

Brown was set to drive the red, white and blue car as LGBCoin looks to promote "positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream. LGB also stands for the "Let’s Go Brandon" chant, which had been classified as anti-Biden earlier this year.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 American PetroLog Chevrolet, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 American PetroLog Chevrolet, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9, 2021 in Concord, North (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images / Getty Images)

After winning his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega in October, fans could be heard chanting "F--- Joe Biden" in the background during a televised interview, but NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast told the audience they were saying "Let's go, Brandon." Many Biden critics and Trump supporters later adopted "Let's go, Brandon" as their rallying cry, which caused much consternation for the 28-year-old Brown, who was concerned about how it could affect his racing and sponsorships.

LGBCoin said in a press release it hoped that when fans chant "Let’s go, Brandon" they will "think and feel" some kind of patriotism.

The No. 68 car is expected to make its season debut when the series starts at Daytona on Feb. 19, 2022.

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 KickinTheTires.net/Brandon Davis Music Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Logan Riely/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown finished 16th in the NXS standings last season. He had one win, three top five finishes and nine top 10 finishes. Since winning at Talladega in October, he managed to finish as high as 14th in the following races.