Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NHL

Blackhawks sell $2.5 million worth of season tickets after winning No. 1 pick in NHL Draft

Connor Bedard is one of the best draft prospects in recent memory

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The ping pong balls fell in the favor of the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night as they won the NHL Draft Lottery and will have the first pick in next month's draft.

Fans were crossing fingers as they hoped for the chance to draft Canada's Connor Bedard, who is maybe the best prospect since Hart Trophy favorite Connor McDavid.

Well, in the minutes after seemingly getting Bedard, the phones in the Blackhawks' ticket office were ringing off the hook.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blackhawks logo

A view of the jersey logo of the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 19, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the team sold 500 full-season ticket plans and racked up more than $2.5 million in season ticket packages within just 90 minutes of the announcement that they would pick first.

It's understandable why people are jumping on the bandwagon - Bedard, a 17-year-old from Vancouver, scored 71 goals and had 72 assists in 57 games with the WHL's Regina Pats. The WHL is a major junior ice hockey league out west.

Connor Bedard after winning gold

Connor Bedard #16 of Team Canada celebrates after receiving his gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime an (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS TAKE SERIES LEAD WITH GAME 3 ROUT OF OILERS

He was a part of both the 2022 and 2023 Canadian teams that won the gold medal at the World Junior Championships. He was the MVP of the 2023 tournament by scoring nine goals and handing out 14 assists in seven games - his 23 points were the fourth-most at a single WJC.

The last time Chicago had the first pick was way back in 2007 when they drafted Patrick Kane.

Along with fellow Canadian McDavid, Bedard has also received comparisons to Sidney Crosby, who too was a first-overall pick from Canada.

Connor Bedard

Forward Connor Bedard #98 of the Regina Pats skates for Team Red during the 2023 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game Practice at the Langley Events Centre on January 25, 2023 in Langley, British Columbia. (Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago, who have been in a full rebuild, had the third-highest odds of winning the lottery at 11.5% with their 26-49-7 record behind Anaheim's 25.5% and Columbus' 13.5%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.