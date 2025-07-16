Bills' Josh Allen named 'Director of Billustration' in expanded New Era partnership to improve community

Before Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen embarks on yet another NFL season in western New York, he’s making some big business moves.

In fact, he has a new job title.

Allen and New Era Cap, the international sports and lifestyle brand, announced Wednesday the 2024 NFL MVP is expanding his long-standing partnership with the company, becoming the first ambassador to receive an investment stake.

Allen has the new title of "Director of Billustration," a new role at New Era.

With this new role, Allen will blend his love for football and the City of Buffalo by giving back to his community through exclusive 9FORTY Billustration Team Caps, which were all designed by Allen.

In collaboration with Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital (OCH) and the Patricia Allen Fund, Allen will be wearing nine different 9FORTY Billustration Team Caps, which were customized by OCH patients, during his tunnel walks at each Bills home game.

And after each game, Allen’s cap will be auctioned to the public, with proceeds going to the Patricia Allen Fund. The fund benefits the critical care teams at OCH. So, all donations will be helping the community Allen holds so dear to his heart.

"Buffalo has become home for me, and giving back to the community through my partnership with New Era means a lot," Allen said in a press release announcing the new expanded partnership, in place since his rookie season in 2018.

"The long-term partnership we have built over the years is personal. I believe in the brand and where we are going. In my new role as Director of Billustration, I want to create something that connects football, fashion and the amazing kids who inspire me every day."

Chris Koch, CEO at New Era, added, "Josh has been a valued member of the New Era family since his rookie season, and we are beyond excited to deepen our partnership and expand our future together. His new role at the company and unique vision will continue to strengthen our core values to be a progressive, authentic and disruptive brand, while we find creative ways to give back to the local Buffalo community and beyond."

Allen was part of a two-minute film at the New Era corporate offices, where he showcased some of his designs. And he even made it official with the creation of his first professional LinkedIn page, which will be used to amplify this new role at the company.

