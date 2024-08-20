Babe Ruth's jersey from iconic 'Called Shot' game could fetch $30 million at auction

Whether Babe Ruth actually called his shot in the 1932 World Series against the Chicago Cubs remains in question, but the lure of that famous moment in the slugger’s illustrious career comes back to life with the jersey he wore in that game up for auction.

Heritage Auctions is expecting that Ruth’s game-worn New York Yankees jersey from Game 3 of that series will go for $30 million.

"This is the holy grail," production manager of Heritage Sports, Mike Provenzale, told FOX 5.

The jersey’s owner, who purchased the jersey almost 20 years ago, has been trying to prove its authenticity since acquiring it. The owner finally got that seal of approval, which Provenzale explained.

"The Y in York is right along the button path and where it lines up with the two buttons, and the seam of the button path is right along the side of the Y," Provenzale said. "And when you look at images of Ruth from Game 3 of the ’32 World Series, it matches perfectly."

While Provenzale calls this the sports "holy grail" given the history behind the jersey, Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, views things otherwise.

She can’t "fathom" how this jersey would go for $30 million.

"I find it hard to fathom. It’s only a shirt like I’m wearing, you know?" she said.

But the history behind the shirt is undeniable. Whether you believe Ruth called his shot or not, it’s still a game where he collected two homers to help the Yankees defeat the Cubs, 7-5.

The 1932 World Series was Ruth’s seventh and final championship. The Yankees would sweep the Cubs in four games to win their first title since 1928.

Ruth’s Hall of Fame resume is headlined by his 714 career home runs, which remained an MLB record for quite some time until Hank Aaron broke it in 1974.

