Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Business of Golf
Published

Ayaka Furue wins 2024 Evian Championship: How much does she take home?

Furue is 4th Japanese golfer to win LPGA major

close
The founders of March First Golf aim to revolutionize women's golf apparel after noticing a glaring lack of investment in the area. video

Start-up aiming to revolutionize women's golf apparel

The founders of March First Golf aim to revolutionize women's golf apparel after noticing a glaring lack of investment in the area.

Ayaka Furue won the first major championship of her career on Sunday, closing out the Evian Championship by a stroke over Stephanie Kyriacou.

Furue of Japan edged Kyriacou by one shot. She had an eagle on the final hole and three birdies in the four previous holes. She finished 19-under overall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Ayaka Furue holds the trophy

Ayaka Furue of Japan holds the trophy after winning the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 14, 2024, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I didn't believe that I can get the major win," Furue said after the tournament, via the LPGA Tour website. "I’m so happy right now."

Furue took home $1.2 million for the victory. There was an $8 million prize fund for the competitors in the tournament.

She became just the fourth Japanese woman to win a major championship on the LPGA Tour. She started the day one shot behind Kyriacou of Australia and tied for second with American Lauren Coughlin.

Ayaka Furue swings

Ayaka Furue of Japan tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 12, 2024, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GOLF HALL OF FAMER SAYS TIGER WOODS SHOULD 'SAY GOODBYE' TO THE SPORT

"I became a ‘Star Wars’ fan like a month ago, and then I love the sentence, ‘May the force be with you,’" Furue added. "Then I believe that sentence on the 15th hole. The sentence came up in my mind, and I was just keep going on with that quote. Obviously, I had fear, and I was really nervous toward getting 18. I was getting nervous and nervous when I walk through the 17th, 18th."

Furue’s best finish at an LPGA major before the championship victory came at the U.S. Women’s Open. She finished tied for sixth earlier this year and in 2023.

Ayaka Furue on the Evian sign

Ayaka Furue of Japan holds the trophy after winning the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 14, 2024, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Her only other LPGA Tour victory came in July 2022 when she won the Scottish Open.