Atlanta's Magic City Kitchen welcomes Lou Williams after Hawks trade, controversial summer strip club pop-in

Atlanta’s Magic City Kitchen welcomed Lou Williams with open arms Thursday after it was revealed the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to the Hawks for Rajon Rondo before the NBA trade deadline.

Magic City, a popular strip club known for its chicken wings, was where Williams was spotted in the summer in the middle of the Clippers’ playoff push in the NBA bubble. Williams went back to the area for a funeral but admitted he was following “routine” and that he frequented the spot often when he was home. He was forced into quarantine after the journey.

Magic City was launched into the NBA world, and when Williams was traded to the Hawks, every basketball fan had the same joke. But while fans were taking jabs at Williams, Magic City was welcoming the veteran guard with open arms.

“It took the Underground Goat breaking NBA records and scoring over 15,000 points in the league for the Hawks to realize what was good for them,” the kitchen wrote on Twitter. “Welcome home, Champ.”

The kitchen-strip-joint also took a shot at Buffalo Wild Wings on social media when the chain restaurant was welcoming the talented player.

The Hawks get a solid guard in Williams, who has won three Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Clippers star Paul George called losing Williams “tough.”

“You hate to see these things happen,” George said, via ESPN. “We're going to miss Lou. The best way we can do this, to send him off well, is to go out and try to win it [all].”

The 34-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists in 42 games for the Clippers this season.