Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager over involvement in Astros cheating scandal

Carlos Beltran stepped down as New York Mets manager on Thursday, days after MLB investigators identified him as a key participant in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal during the 2017 World Series run, according to a report.

Beltran’s exit was first reported by The Athletic. His resignation came just months after the Mets hired him to replace Mickey Callaway.

"Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams' signs and communicating the signs to the batter," MLB officials said in their report on the sign-stealing investigation.

An MLB investigation found that Astros players used video technology and a signaling system to steal signs from opposing teams during the 2017 season. Beltran was an active player at the time.

Beltran was the third MLB manager to lose his job over links to the scandal. Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a former Astros bench coach, were each fired this week for their involvement.

Beltran had signed a three-year, $3 million contract to manage the Mets, according to USA Today.

