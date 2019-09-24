Spurned Patriots receiver Antonio Brown sued over trashed condo

Antonio Brown, the wide receiver released by the New England Patriots amid sexual misconduct claims, is back in the news, but not for touchdown catches or even a new NFL contract. The story of the day is furniture tossed into a pool.

Brown gave a deposition Tuesday concerning an April 24, 2018 incident in which furniture from his condominium at The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was apparently heaved out the window. Video of what happened surfaced Tuesday on Fox affiliate WSVN.

Walking with reporters on Tuesday morning, Brown didn’t say much when he was asked about the deposition.

“It was alright,” Brown said in video shot by TMZ. “You know it was alright.”

The furniture incident is the latest controversy surrounding Brown, who has been embroiled in near daily issues away from the football field. According to TMZ, Brown has denied the claims and in fact, is counter-suing the condominium complex for lack of security. He’s claiming that there was a burglary at his residence.

Perhaps most worrisome about the whole incident is the presence of a little child in the pool area, who was nearly hit by the furniture.

The lawsuit claims $35,000 in damages to the condo unit by Brown, who began to rent there in February.

As for the sexual misconduct claims, they have yet to be resolved. An artist who spoke to Sports Illustrated recently on condition of anonymity said Brown exposed himself to her in 2017 after hiring her to paint a mural in his Pittsburgh-area home. The allegation surfaced just days after another woman, Brown’s former personal trainer, filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape during a series of incidents that occurred in 2017 and 2018.

The Patriots were the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed Brown's accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.

A four-time All-Pro who caught 837 passes over nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh after he went missing for two days before the 2018 season finale.

The Steelers traded him to Oakland, which signed him to a contract that would have paid him up to $50 million over the next three seasons. He never played a game for the team, quarreling with the coach and general manager until they, too, released him.

