Antonio Brown released by Patriots amid NFL investigation into sexual assault allegations

The New England Patriots on Friday released embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown after just one game following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that triggered an NFL investigation.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Brown signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots that included $8 million guaranteed. It’s unclear how much of that money, if any, he will actually receive.

Brown's former personal trainer filed a civil lawsuit earlier this month accusing the NFL star of multiple instances of sexual assault and rape during encounters in 2017 and 2018. Days later, an unnamed artist accused Brown of exposing himself to her while she worked on a mural he had commissioned at his Pittsburgh-area home.

