Antonio Brown's glove from Bucs outburst hits auction block

One piece of Antonio Brown’s viral meltdown is hitting the auction block.

Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of their Week 17 game against the New York Jets earlier this month. He tossed some of his gear into the stands, one of them being a white glove. The item is currently being bid upon on the Lelands auction website.

"The glove is white, with a black Nike (swoosh) on the back. Inside, at the wrist, the glove also has an NFL logo and an ‘Apollo Nia’ tag. The outside of the glove has a Raiders' logo, from when Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out. On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted ‘Superbad.’ The glove is a tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment," the description read.

The starting bid for the glove was $81, and it already blossomed to nearly $2,000 by late Monday. The bidding will end on Feb. 12.

The star wide receiver was cut by the Bucs following the outburst. He claimed his ankle was too injured for him to play in the game and said he alerted coach Bruce Arians and medical trainers about the injury before he left the field. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians claimed Brown’s outburst stemmed from not getting enough touches.

He’s blamed the outburst on Arians and the Buccaneers.

He said on "Real Sports" last week the organization offered him $200,000 to seek mental health treatment. His lawyer, Sean Burstyn, said his client could potentially file a defamation suit against the Bucs over claims the player had a mental episode.

It’s unclear if any other teams are interested in Brown’s services, but he made it clear what team he’d like to play with and for next. Brown recently joined ex-wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and was asked by Marshall about who is the one signal-caller he’d like to play with next.

"Lamar Jackson," Brown said. "Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement."

Fox Business’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.