Anthony Edwards drafted No. 1 to Timberwolves: How much will he make?

Edwards is only 19 years old

Anthony Edwards was the highlight of Thursday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Edwards turned pro in lieu of finishing his final three years of college at Georgia. As a freshman, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He was an All-SEC selection, All-SEC Freshman selection and the SEC Rookie of the Year.

Georgia was only 16-16 before the coronavirus shut down college basketball, along with every other major sport, for quite some time.

Edwards, being the top pick, is going to be the highest-paid rookie for the 2020-21 season. So how much is Minnesota paying him to team up with Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jarrett Culver?

The former college basketball standout will make $44.2 million over four years, according to ESPN. He will also receive $20 million in guaranteed money. The average annual value of his deal breaks down to about $11.05 million per year.

The contract breakdown doesn’t include endorsement deals, which the 19-year-old shooting guard is sure to get since he is the top pick of this year’s draft.

Last year’s No. 1 pick, Zion Williamson, signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans last year with the final two years being club options. According to Spotrac, he made a base salary of $9.757 million in 2019-20 and will make $10.245 million in 2020-21.