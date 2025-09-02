American manufacturer Swag Golf creates Team USA Ryder Cup team bag paying respect to US tradition

The Ryder Cup is just weeks away, and the PGA of America tapped an American-based golf manufacturer to make a statement with Team USA’s equipment for the matchup against Team Europe.

Swag Golf, headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, is known for its creatively bold designs on its precision-milled putters, headcovers and more.

Working alongside U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Swag Golf designed the Ryder Cup Team bag that epitomizes American pride.

"The Ryder Cup is one of golf’s most iconic events, defined by its unmatched camaraderie among players, fans, and this year will be louder than ever as it returns to legendary Bethpage Black," said Swag Golf founder Nick Venson in a statement obtained by Fox Business.

Bradley was closely involved in the design process, which included helping out with the U.S. symbolism that can be seen all over the bags.

First, there were design inspirations from iconic American landmarks like Mount Rushmore, the Liberty Bell and the Capitol. Second, the bald eagle, the national bird, can be spotted on the front of the bag, gripping golf clubs as well as a "quiet" sign that is iconic for the tournament.

And the bag also pays homage to the legendary Long Island course that will play host to this highly anticipated tournament, as the bottom panel shows the signature Bethpage Black "Extremely Difficult" warning sign.

"We set out to design a bag that echoes the same tradition," Venson added. "With guidance from the U.S. Team and the support of the PGA of America, we’ve done just that. This has been an incredible collaboration, and we look forward to seeing these bags with the U.S. Team this September."

Bradley also had his own personal touch on the bag, with an inspirational note written by him located inside the zipper pocket.

Finally, a "Liberty and Justice Fore All" quote is written on the page, paying respect to the American Pledge of Allegiance.

While these Ryder Cup bags will be featured on Bethpage Black from Sept. 26-28 during the tournament, golf fans can represent Team USA themselves by purchasing them at Swag Golf, DICK’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy.

