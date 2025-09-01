Swag Golf teams up with NFL for custom headcovers that bring stadium energy to the course

Golfers today are showing off more than just their favorite brands on the course – it’s about their favorite teams, too.

Swag Golf, an industry innovator in high-quality, personalized golf equipment and accessories, teamed up with the NFL to develop an exclusive headcover collection featuring all 32 teams ahead of the 2025 season.

This officially licensed NFL collection lets every football and golf lover represent their favorite franchise on the course with unique designs custom-made for each team.

Swag Golf has collaborated with numerous leagues in the past, including MLB, WWE, and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, among others. This partnership adds yet another major professional sports league to its resume, and the brand told FOX Business why this helps them stand out from others trying to do the same in an evolving sport.

"Our brand exists to allow consumers to express themselves on the golf course, no matter what their passion point may be," Swag Golf said in an exclusive statement. "Licensing partnerships have been critical to enable that. However, to create a real connection with consumers, it's of equal importance that we treat these partnerships with distinction and never compromise on quality.

"We're not in the business of slapping a logo on products. Everything we do has a SWAG twist to it. That’s foundational to our brand and what makes us special."

As mentioned, each team has their own headcover for this NFL collaboration, and it’s unique to those fans. Whether it’s the iconic "12th Man" of the Seattle Seahawks, or the "Let’s Go Buffalo!" rally cry of Bills fans, each headcover is an ode to those faithful fans as they head into another season.

"These headcovers reflect the vibe you get when you step into your team’s stadium," Swag Golf founder Nick Venson said in a statement. "We wanted to bring the energy fans enjoy on Sundays to the course."

Swag Golf, based out of Northbrook, Illinois, designs and manufactures all of its products in the United States. It was also tapped to help design Team USA’s Ryder Cup bags for this year’s tournament at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

The brand has grown a loyal following, which includes teaming up with PGA Tour pros like Nick Hardy, Taylor Montgomery, John Pak and Taylor Dickson. Anna Nordqvist, a star on the LPGA Tour, and social media golf sensation Paige Spiranac have also partnered with the brand.

