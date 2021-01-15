Alex Rodriguez finds solace in losing Mets ownership bid, dishes on J-Lo wedding

Alex Rodriguez found some solace in losing out on the bid to own the New York Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.

Continue Reading Below

Rodriguez told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Friday that he and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were just grateful to be a part of the process in the middle of a pandemic and added that anyone who is looking to own a sports team in the future probably shouldn’t go up against a billionaire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Advice for future hopeful owners, if you wanna buy a team don’t go up against one of the richest, smartest guys in New York City. But the Mets are in great hands. Now it’s opened up incredible opportunities for team ownership. Not only in baseball but in other sports,” he said.

“The fact that Jennifer and I, in the middle of a pandemic over 420 Zoom calls raised over $2.5 billion, you know is a big feat and a great accomplishment. Unfortunately, we did not win. But we obviously wish Steve and the Mets best of luck.”

The former New York Yankees great said he wasn’t exactly in the market to purchase a team but didn’t rule it out.

CURT SCHILLING SAYS AIG INSURANCE CANCELED HIS POLICY DUE TO PRO-TRUMP SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

“I wouldn’t say we’re looking. We weren’t looking prior to the Mets process but sometimes and opportunity like the Mets comes up and it sings to you. The Mets were a team that I came up as a young lad out of New York and Miami growing up watching them. Obviously, the ’86 Mets were an awesome story. But now we’re going other exciting things and if something comes up that’s in our wheelhouse that’s exciting to us, we’ll take a look.”

Cohen bought the remaining ownership stake in the Mets for $2.4 billion.

Rodriguez and Lopez are engaged but have not walked down the aisle yet because of coronavirus-related impacts on their wedding planning.

Bartiromo asked Rodriguez about Lopez performance at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and when he’s thinking the two will actually, finally, take the plunge.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We’re thrilled about her performance in D.C. next week, and you never know. We had two canceled because of this pandemic. Hopefully, a third time is a charm,” he said.