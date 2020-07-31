Alex Rodriguez sought advice from Astros owner Jim Crane about buying Mets

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, who presided over the 2017 World Series team that was found to have created a cheating scheme, offered advice to Alex Rodriguez, who admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his illustrious career, about buying the New York Mets.

Crane told USA Today in a story published Friday that Rodriguez reached out to him about the possibility of buying the Mets. Sources told FOX Business last week that the Mets’ bidding process has entered the final stages. Rodriguez was part of a group that was in contention to buy the team from the Wilpon family.

“We looked at so many teams before buying this one, I told him I had a lot of information,” the Astros owner told USA Today. “I told him you’ve got to be willing to understand and know what you’re doing. But that could be a good investment.

“It’s a great market. There’s a lot of upside. If you turn that team around, you could do as well as the Yankees, in my opinion.”

Rodriguez was suspended 162 games for his role in the Biogenesis baseball scandal. After he retired from baseball, he quickly became a media darling and landed multiple TV gigs with ABC, ESPN and FOX Sports.

His attempt to become part owner of the Mets is his latest attempt to recover from a scandal-plagued career.