Losing Alabama's football season could mean revenue losses in the billions, mayor says

University of Alabama football means more to the city of Tuscaloosa than just bringing notoriety to the school and the state with a handful of national championships.

The team also brings in significant cash flow and it could mean a major loss should the college football season get canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Walt Maddox told reporters on a video conference call that not having a season could result in about $2 billion in lost revenue.

“It would be economically catastrophic for Tuscaloosa if there is no football season,” Maddox said, according to CBS42. “Even a mitigated football season with restricted attendance and number of ball games would have dire economic consequences.”

Maddox said the city was losing $600,000 per week when the campus was closed due to the pandemic.

“It’s about a hotel owner being able to pay his or her employees. It’s about a restaurant being able to pay their small business loan. It’s about a family trying to make their mortgage payment. It’s more than just a game,” he said, according to WBRC-TV.

According to the University of Alabama’s economic data, the impact on Tuscaloosa was projected at nearly $2 billion for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. The football program generated $175.5 million of those funds, including about $25 million per game.

Maddox said the city has $42 million in reserves for a year should the season get canceled.

“It’s important to wear your masks and practice social distancing so we don’t even have to entertain the possibility. If we can regain a football season this becomes a bump in the road. If we lose this football season this becomes a sinkhole,” he said.

The football team has already started workouts despite some players testing positive for COVID-19.