'98%' of bets were on Tiger Woods to make the cut at Genesis, sportsbook CEO says

Woods is one stroke behind the projected cut

There are a lot of people holding their breath during the second round of the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods is narrowly outside the projected cutline at Riviera, which can make bettors really happy or really upset.

How so? Well, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said that "98% of bets" were on him to make the cut.

"It amazes me - Tiger will never go out of style…" Robins said on Fox Business. "Now, we did price it at +150 - sorry Tiger - so I think it seems attractive to a lot of people."

Some states even had it boosted to +200 on the site. (A $100 bet would win $200.) Of course, if you can get plus-odds at maybe the greatest golfer of all time to simply make it to the weekend, it definitely is hard not to jump.

Before the Genesis, Woods last played at The Open Championship at St. Andrews, where he did miss the cut. But if you know how Tiger operates, making the cut is hardly a success.

TIGER WOODS SHOOTS 69 IN FIRST COMPETITIVE ROUND SINCE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, 5 OFF LEAD

"Making a cut’s a great thing. If I enter the event, it’s always to get a W," Woods said on Tuesday. "There will come a point in time where my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and that’s probably sooner rather than later. But wrapping my head around that transition and being an ambassador role and just playing and just trying to be out here with the guys? No, that’s just not in my DNA."

Robins added that there are several other bets surrounding Tiger, perhaps to win or finish in certain positions, "but you just don't often see almost 100% of bets on one side of anything, so it's just a testament to the popularity of Tiger."

Woods was paired up with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds. The 15-time major champion closed out his first round with three consecutive birdies to finish with a two-under 69. 

However, on Friday, he bogeyed three of his final four holes to go from -2 to +1, shooting a 74 on the day.

At the time of publishing, Woods was a stroke back of the even cutline, while Collin Morikawa and Keith Mitchell were tied at the top with -9.