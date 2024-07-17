2024 Dana Open: How much does the winner take home?

The LPGA Tour finished up the Evian Championship last weekend and saw Ayaka Furue pick up the first major victory of her professional career.

The tour moves from the Evian Golf Resort in Évian-les-Bains, France, to the beautiful Highland Meadows golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The tournament will begin early Thursday morning when Robin Choi, Malia Nam and Mariajo Uribe tee off at 7:15 a.m. ET. The tournament runs through Sunday.

The Dana Open has a $1.75 million prize fund and the winner will receive $262,000. Last year was the same prize fund and winner’s share as was the 2022 tournament.

Linn Grant is the defending Dana Open champion, scoring 21-under in last year’s event to beat out Americans Allisen Corpuz and Lindy Duncan. Grant will tee off at 1:04 p.m. ET.

TIGER WOODS TAKES DIG AT COLIN MONTGOMERIE AFTER RETIREMENT JAB: ‘HE’S NOT A PAST CHAMPION’

She will be looking to add herself to an exclusive Dana Open club as one of the multiple winners of the tournament. Only Se Ri Pak, Penny Hammel, Kelly Robbins and Lydia Ko have won the tournament multiple times.

Pak owns the record with five wins. She’s also the only golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

Lexi Thompson will also be a major subject of the event. Sylvania will celebrate Friday as "Lexi Thompson Day" to pay tribute to the golf great’s LPGA Tour career.

There will be a pair of F-16s flying over the course, according to Golf Week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Thompson is playing in her final full-time season.