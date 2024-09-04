Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Small Business
Published

US Chamber names top 100 small businesses in America

From microbreweries to gynmnastics studios, small businesses across the country are recognized for their performance in 2024

close
Contrarian Thinking Capital founder Codie Sanchez discusses the impact of inflation on small business owners and consumers on Making Money. video

Inflation is still a big concern for small businesses: Codie Sanchez

Contrarian Thinking Capital founder Codie Sanchez discusses the impact of inflation on small business owners and consumers on Making Money.

The United States Chamber of Commerce released its list of the top 100 small businesses in the country on Thursday, recognizing entrepreneurs from across the nation.

The "CO--100," as the list is known, is not ranked, and represents the finalists out of 14,000 applicants, which will be winnowed down to a top 10, and a single overall winner will be crowned next month.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released its list of the top 100 small businesses in the nation on Thursday. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Small businesses embody the resilience and ingenuity that define America’s free enterprise system, yet they often go unrecognized," Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO Jeanette Mulvey told FOX Business in a statement. 

"As the world’s largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great."

EMPLOYER HEALTH CARE COSTS EXPECTED TO JUMP 9% IN US NEXT YEAR

The CO--100 honorees for 2024 represent 31 states and Washington, D.C., and were measured for their company culture, ability to innovate and success in overcoming challenges. More than half of them – 64% – generated $1 million or more in revenue last year.

close
Former Small Business Administration Administrator under President Trump Linda McMahon explains how a small businesses would fare under a Harris presidency, the Vice President's stance on price gouging, and wage growth. video

You cannot have a vibrant economy if the small business community is not vibrant: Linda McMahon

Former Small Business Administration Administrator under President Trump Linda McMahon explains how a small businesses would fare under a Harris presidency, the Vice President's stance on price gouging, and wage growth.

This year's list, as always, spans across several industries, too, from microbreweries like Holidaily Brewing Company in Golden, Colorado, to aerospace suppliers such as 2Lyons Aerospace in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There are also health care startups, fisheries, florists, and an array of retailers that made the cut.

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS IN THE MIDWEST SEEING STRESS FROM CONSUMERS

The small businesses in the top 100 will each receive VIP treatment at the Chamber's CO--100 Small Business Forum on Oct. 8, when the top 10 will be named and awarded $2,000. The one overall top business will receive $25,000.

The award ceremony will also feature a former Olympian who has built a successful small business herself.

Dominique Dawes speaks at the White House

Former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes introduces first lady Michelle Obama on March 15, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Dawes will be a featured special guest at the U.S. Chamber's CO-100 Small Business Forum on Oct. 8. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The CO—100 will have an exclusive meet and greet with Dominique Dawes, the three-time Olympian and gold medalist, mom, and small business owner who will share her story of grit and perseverance and how those qualities pushed her to the top of her sport and, later, led to the launch of the successful Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies," Mulvey said in a statement.