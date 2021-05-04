Top RV rental company sees record growth amid COVID pandemic

Jeff Cavins, the founder and CEO of top RV rental company Outdoorsy, told FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday that business has grown 145% percent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGE COULD FUEL SPIKE IN GAS PRICES

JEFF CAVINS: Business is great. The great reopening in America is benefiting Outdoorsy, where we take 56 million RVs that sit in people's backyards, garages and driveways and we enable them to be rented in a marketplace. And business has grown for us 145% since COVID, which was after COVID a record year for the company and our and our six-year history.

…

I think during the lockdown, people must have become immediately fatigued early on, most of the travel was was local. We call it 'staycation,' you know, within 150 miles of where people live. And the business just soared in May of 2020 when we started this thing. We started Outdoorsy as a small business concept in 2015 where the founders sold our personal belongings to finance the company. And really the design of the business is to take all these idle RVs and caravans that sit unused in your driveway, usually 97% of the year, up to 97% of the year, and enable wealth-creating opportunities for owners.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And during the pandemic, people just got frustrated with the lockdown and they said to the open roads because… people didn't want to go to hotels and they didn't want to stay in cities. And certainly, airlines are off-limits. So we became kind of the default choice and form of travel for Americans.