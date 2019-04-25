The ultimate luxurious camping experience this summer

Travelers are seeking more from their vacation opportunities with iconic places and meaningful experiences.

The generic, one size fits all types of vacations are no longer the norm. More and more people want to explore on their own terms and immerse themselves in local culture, and no longer just want to simply witness nature; they want to live in it.

Introducing a new high-end camping experience also known as “glamping.” It’s where stunning nature meets modern luxury.

“The benefit of being outdoors. The benefit of disconnecting from this crazy, busy world that we’re always in right now. We’re always on out phones. We’re always at work,” Terra Glamping CEO and Co-Founder Rebecca Martin told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “This way we’re in nature, but you don’t have to lose the creature comforts.”

For those who want more contact with the outdoors on their summer weekends or who haven’t arranged their own rentals or been invited to someone else’s, there will be 30 safari style tents with queen sized memory foam beds, hotel room furniture including a lounge chair and dresser along with six foot decks for admiring the views over to Sag Harbor and Shelter Island, hot showers and flushing toilets.

There are also kayaks and stand up paddle boards for water activities on Gardiner’s Bay, hammocks for lounging, a dining tent where continental breakfast will be served every morning and a grilling area if guests want to prepare their own dinners, apart from the farm to table offerings.

“All of the tents have memory foam mattresses and beautiful bedding on them so that you can sleep outdoors and you can have that fresh air wafting through and you can be comfortable. You don’t have to worry about sticks and bumps,” Martin said.

Terra Glamping is a Brooklyn, New York based full service glamping and event production company that pioneered this high end form of outdoor recreation on the East Coast. It plans to launch an expansive site overlooking Gardiners Bay in East Hampton’s Cedar Point County Park.

The company was selected by the Suffolk County Parks Department of New York who publicly issued a request for proposals with the goal of introducing new ventures that would attract more campers to Cedar Point. Reservations can now be made online for Terra Glamping East Hampton, which will host guests beginning Friday May 24th through the last weekend of October.

“Weekends start at just $300 a night for this room, for a minimum of two nights but you get breakfast as well. A campfire, and a gourmet s’mores bar every night,” Martin said. “We have everything that you need from facewash, sunscreen, cell phone chargers, and books. So it’s like a little hotel room right inside here.”