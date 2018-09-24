Anton's Cleaners makes community a priority

In 1913, Charles Antonopoulos launched a cleaning business in Lowell, Massachusetts, that has withstood the test of time.
It was called Highland Cleaners.
Now run by his great-grandson, Arthur Anton Jr., Anton’s Cleaners boasts 42 locations in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, along with a reputation that resonates beyond the region.
Anton’s is known as a leader in environmental responsibility and in community service.
In 1995, the company began Coats for Kids and has donated some 800,000 coats, worth roughly $9 million.
About 90 social service agencies make certain that the coats go directly to the local communities that actually collect them.
