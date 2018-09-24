Search

This article is part of the series

Salute to American Success
View all

Anton's Cleaners makes community a priority

By Salute to American SuccessFOXBusiness

FOX Business’ Charles Payne offers a “Salute to American Success” for Anton’s Cleaners. The small business is making a positive impact to the local community in Lowell, Massachusetts.video

A New England drycleaner giving back to its community ​​​​​

FOX Business’ Charles Payne offers a “Salute to American Success” for Anton’s Cleaners. The small business is making a positive impact to the local community in Lowell, Massachusetts.

In 1913, Charles Antonopoulos launched a cleaning business in Lowell, Massachusetts, that has withstood the test of time.

Continue Reading Below

It was called Highland Cleaners.

Now run by his great-grandson, Arthur Anton Jr., Anton’s Cleaners boasts 42 locations in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, along with a reputation that resonates beyond the region.

Anton’s is known as a leader in environmental responsibility and in community service.

More from FOX Business

In 1995, the company began Coats for Kids and has donated some 800,000 coats, worth roughly $9 million. 

About 90 social service agencies make certain that the coats go directly to the local communities that actually collect them.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments