Salute to American Success: An advocate for women-owned tech businesses

America is in the midst of an entrepreneurial renaissance that saw 876,000 business startups in the second quarter of 2018 – by far an all-time record.

The resurgence is being led by women. According to an American Express survey, women-owned businesses have outpaced overall growth since 2007 and now represents 40 percent of all businesses.

One of these great American Success stories is Avis Yates Rivers, president and CEO of Technology Concepts Group based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Rivers used her 11 years of experience selling technology solutions at Exxon to launch her business in 1985. Inspired by Shirley Chisholm’s ideal that “service is the rent you pay for the privilege of living on this earth,” Rivers has been a change agent and advocate for women- and minority-owned businesses in technology.

TCGi was founded in 2008 with the objective to create custom-tailored programs based on a customer’s present and future needs. Representative clients include Citgo, Merck, Toyota and Verizon.