Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Crime
Published

Real-life cat burglary suspect does yoga before raiding bakery store: video

The woman was filmed stretching her muscles in the bizarre video minutes before she allegedly burglarized the establishment

close
A burglar broke out in a yoga routine before burglarizing a local bakery minutes later. (Credit: @phillippasbakery) video

Burglar does yoga routine before swiping croissants from local bakery

A burglar broke out in a yoga routine before burglarizing a local bakery minutes later. (Credit: @phillippasbakery)

A "flexible" bandit was captured on video stretching and doing yoga outside a bakery earlier this month – before going on to allegedly burglarize the establishment minutes later.

The real-life cat burglary suspect, 44, was seen in bizarre CCTV footage rolling around on the concrete outside Phillippa's Bakery, a popular pastry shop in Melbourne, Australia, in the early hours of March 3, the business said in an Instagram post Monday.

The woman, dressed in all black with blonde hair, was filmed stretching her groins, glutes and back. At one point, she can be seen at full stretch with her right hand high up in the air with her other arm and two legs being used for balance. In another move, she is lying flat on her back in a star pose.

Burglar stretching on pavement before burglarizing bakery

A "flexible" bandit was captured on video stretching and doing yoga outside a bakery earlier this month – before going on to burglarize the establishment minutes later. (Phillippa's Bakery / Fox News)

MASKED CALIFORNIA THIEF CAUGHT ON VIDEO BRAZENLY TAKING DOZENS OF IPHONES FROM APPLE STORE

She then gets up and walks out of the camera shot, with local 9 News reporting the woman allegedly went on to swipe pastries along with a pair of shoes, an iPad and cleaning products from the location on North Street in Richmond.

"We were quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break in at our Bakery HQ. Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in," Phillippa’s Bakery wrote in the caption of the video.

"A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar."

brushing freshly proofed croissant

The bakery makes croissants, some of which the thief allegedly swiped. (iStock / iStock)

WISCONSIN MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING OVER $90K IN CALCULATORS FROM TARGET STORES ACROSS THE US

The company, seeing the lighter story of the unfortunate break-in, added a version of the "Mission: Impossible" theme song over the clip.

The burglar, a Richmond woman, was later arrested and charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal, 9 News reported.

One commenter wondered if the alleged thief was trying to work up a sweat before devouring some of the baked goods?

Tom Cruise hoisted above the crowd wearing black leather jacket

The bakery overlayed a verison of the movie's theme music over the CCTV clip. (Pierre Suu / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Is this about working off the calories of the croissants before they steal them?" the poster wrote. 

Another poster suggests the alleged thief was trying to mimic a different movie.

"What is the world coming too....yoga burglars...[s]he thinks [s]he is Catherine Zeta Jones in Entrapment," the commenter wrote.

It is unclear if the iPad or shoes were returned, although the tasty pastries were likely to have been devoured. 