Real-life cat burglary suspect does yoga before raiding bakery store: video

A "flexible" bandit was captured on video stretching and doing yoga outside a bakery earlier this month – before going on to allegedly burglarize the establishment minutes later.

The real-life cat burglary suspect, 44, was seen in bizarre CCTV footage rolling around on the concrete outside Phillippa's Bakery, a popular pastry shop in Melbourne, Australia, in the early hours of March 3, the business said in an Instagram post Monday.

The woman, dressed in all black with blonde hair, was filmed stretching her groins, glutes and back. At one point, she can be seen at full stretch with her right hand high up in the air with her other arm and two legs being used for balance. In another move, she is lying flat on her back in a star pose.

She then gets up and walks out of the camera shot, with local 9 News reporting the woman allegedly went on to swipe pastries along with a pair of shoes, an iPad and cleaning products from the location on North Street in Richmond.

"We were quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break in at our Bakery HQ. Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in," Phillippa’s Bakery wrote in the caption of the video.

"A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar."

The company, seeing the lighter story of the unfortunate break-in, added a version of the "Mission: Impossible" theme song over the clip.

The burglar, a Richmond woman, was later arrested and charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal, 9 News reported.

One commenter wondered if the alleged thief was trying to work up a sweat before devouring some of the baked goods?

"Is this about working off the calories of the croissants before they steal them?" the poster wrote.

Another poster suggests the alleged thief was trying to mimic a different movie.

"What is the world coming too....yoga burglars...[s]he thinks [s]he is Catherine Zeta Jones in Entrapment," the commenter wrote.

It is unclear if the iPad or shoes were returned, although the tasty pastries were likely to have been devoured.