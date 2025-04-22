Patriotic clothing line honors the American flag: 'Grounded in gratitude'

RiserUnited, a newly founded online clothing company based out of Dallas, gives shoppers the opportunity to "wear their values" by selling patriotic apparel that honors the American flag.

"We believe that when you rise for the flag, and you understand what the flag represents, it gives you a sense of gratitude," Alina Rubinshteyn, vice president of sales and brand engagement at RiserUnited, told FOX Business. "It'll help unite us."

The online retail business – which launched on Flag Day in June 2024 and has eight employees – sells a range of men's and women's clothing, including shirts, hoodies and fleeces. It also sells household items like blankets and mugs that embody the company's "spirit of liberty and freedom," according to the RiserUnited website.

RiserUnited's logo, featured on many of its clothing items, resembles both a flag and the hand-over-the-heart gesture used during the Pledge of Allegiance. However, many of the company's products are "quietly patriotic," Rubinshteyn said.

"We don't scream with large images of eagles and flags," she said. "We want it to be a [clothing] line that people can dress up, dress down … yet be grounded in gratitude when they catch a glimpse of the logo."

In addition to its focus on honoring the flag, RiserUnited prioritizes the quality of its fabric and creates products that are unique, Rubinshteyn said.

RiserUnited's most popular item is "The Greatest American Hoodie." The gray hoodie is offered in seven different styles, all of which honor the four Iowa-class battleships of WWII – USS Iowa, USS New Jersey, USS Missouri and USS Wisconsin. The hoodie is American-made from American-sourced materials, and it is also licensed by the U.S. Navy, Rubinshteyn said.

"We like to highlight history whenever we can," she said.

Steve Needham, founder of RiserUnited, was inspired to start the clothing business after being frustrated by brands that support divisive rhetoric, according to Rubinshteyn.

"There are a lot of disagreements, there's discourse and there are protests," she said. "We just don't believe that protests – which are one of our rights and freedoms – should be taken at the foot of the flag."

While some of RiserUnited's products are made entirely in the U.S., the business does outsource parts of its manufacturing process to other countries. Looking ahead, the online clothing company hopes to ultimately create "more and more" American-made products, Rubinshteyn said.

"We see it as an exciting challenge that we can look forward to," she said.