These companies have announced their intention to increase US manufacturing

Numerous companies have announced investments in U.S. manufacturing in recent weeks.

The announcements, which have come from sectors such as tech, pharmaceuticals and automobiles, came amid President Donald Trump seeking to increase domestic manufacturing through tariffs and other measures.

Here are some of the companies that have made such announcements.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

In early March, TSMC revealed it was putting $100 billion more toward advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

The increased investment "includes plans for three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major R&D team center," the Taiwan-based company said.

Those funds will add to the $65 billion that the chipmaker previously allocated to its manufacturing operations in the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

The planned $100 million investment will lead to "tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D" on top of the 40,000 construction jobs it will bring in the next four years, according to TSMC.

Eli Lilly

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said in late February it was looking to establish four new manufacturing sites in the U.S.

Three of the planned sites "will focus on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), reshoring critical capabilities of small molecule chemical synthesis and further strengthening Lilly’s supply chain," the company said.

With the four new facilities, Eli Lilly said its U.S. manufacturing investment will "more than double" to $50 billion. It had committed $23 billion from 2020 to 2024.

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is investing nearly $1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing and supply chain, according to a mid-March announcement from the company.

Of that, $500 million will be focused on increasing its capacity and making manufacturing sites larger.

The company is using $100 million for "scaling the production of innovative parts made from new materials and advanced manufacturing processes" by upgrading and adding equipment at various facilities, the company said.

It also plans to allocate more than $100 million toward its external supplier base and hire about 5,000 workers in the U.S. this year, per the company.

GE Aerospace formed as part of General Electric, splitting itself into three independent companies early last year. The other two companies that came out of it were GE Vernova and GE HealthCare.

Apple

In February, Apple pledged a whopping $500 billion in funds over four years that the tech giant said would build on its "long history of investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing."

The investment will involve Apple and its partners establishing a new "advanced manufacturing" facility in Houston, the company said. The site, set for 250,000 square feet, will produce servers geared toward Apple Artificial Intelligence when it goes live next year.

Some other measures under the $500 billion plan include bolstering its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund, setting up "an academy in Michigan to train the next generation of U.S. manufacturers" and expanding its "research development investments in the U.S. to support cutting-edge fields like silicon engineering."

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group, which is based in South Korea, in March outlined a $21 billion investment it plans to make in the U.S.

It will include $9 billion for bringing its annual U.S. production to 1.2 million vehicles, $6 billion for "enhancing parts localization and logistics" and $6 billion toward "collaboration in future industries" like autonomous driving and robotics and for energy infrastructure, it said at the time.

"Hyundai Motor Group is deepening its partnership with the United States, reinforcing our shared vision for American industrial leadership," the company said. "The Group’s investment and efforts will further expand our operations in the U.S. and grow our American workforce."

The new $21 billion investment will take place from 2025 to 2028.

Nvidia

Last week, Nvidia said it was "working with its manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will produce NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S."

"Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency," CEO Jensen Huang said.

The company said it "has commissioned" more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing space with partners to "build and test" Blackwell chips and AI supercomputers, according to the company.

The AI supercomputer manufacturing plants will be located in Texas. It is partnering with Foxconn and Wistron on facilities in Houston and Dallas, respectively, Nvidia said.

When it comes to the Blackwell chips, Nvidia said it had already begun making those at TSMC’s plants in Phoenix.

Arizona is also where the company is teaming up with Amkor and SPIL on "packaging and testing operations" for AI chip and supercomputer technology, per the company.

