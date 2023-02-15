PA company sells t-shirts made from 'growing and sewing' US farmed cotton

Pennsylvania t-shirt company, Buck Mason, is combating supply-chain problems by growing and sewing all of it's cotton in the U.S.

Buck Mason CEO Erik Allen Ford joined "Varney & Co." to discuss his company's manufacturing strategy, touting that domestic production is better for company "efficiency" and product "quality."

"We make products all over the world. And so, we're very familiar with the global supply chain costs," the CEO told FOX Business Wednesday.



"But, in some circumstances… why are you going to grow the cotton in Georgia and then ship it to Korea for spinning - then to maybe China for cutting and sewing - and then ship it back to the U.S.A to fulfill to your customers, when you can grow it, you can knit it, you can sell it, and you can dye it right here in the U.S.A., and then ship to your customer," the CEO explained Wednesday.

Ford argued that domestic production is better for company "speed, efficiency and ultimately quality." An additional advantage, the CEO noted, is maintaining the ability to keep his team "close to the needle" while simultaneously manufacturing products at a "great cost."

Supporting this, Buck Mason sources its cotton from California, Texas, and Georgia. One farm – the Davis Family Farm – is located a mere 90 miles from the company's manufacturing facility in Waynesboro, GA.

"What we try to do is use the best American long-staple cotton. For example, we use the Davis family farm in Georgia. They're 90 miles away from our manufacturing facility in Waynesboro. It's really tremendous. I mean, you can farm knit, cut, sew and dye right here in the USA," Ford explained Wednesday.

Ford acknowledged the company's promising "momentum," noting that Buck Mason is currently producing about 30,000 t-shirts in the U.S., with plans to surpass 50,000 shirts by 2024.

"I have to say, the global supply chain, I mean, we make products all over the world and that's strong and healthy as well. I think the blended supply chain is really valuable because you can get speed, efficiency, and great quality right here in the U.S.A. You've got a little bit longer lead times throughout Asia. But, there are different levels of expertise, different manufacturing categories," Ford remarked.

As noted on the company website, Buck Mason continues to chip away at achieving its "one goal" of creating the "perfect tee."