New Jersey spaghetti restaurant bans children under 10

An Italian restaurant in New Jersey has decided to ban children under 10 from its restaurant.

"We love kids. We really, truly, do," Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, insisted on its social media accounts Friday, "But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s."

The restaurant cited "noise levels," a lack of space for high chairs and the "crazy messes" kiddos sometimes leave behind along with the "liability" of children running around the restaurant as their reasoning for the new rule, adding, "we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation."

The eatery said they didn’t come to the decision "lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant."

SAN DIEGO RESTAURANT STRUGGLING TO PAY ELECTRIC BILL AS ENERGY COSTS SURGE

The business admitted the new policy would likely upset some customers, "especially those of you with very well-behaved kids," but stresses they felt it was the best decision for their business.

Nettie’s didn’t specify how the policy would be enforced.

The restaurant, which describes itself as a "Red sauce joint serving elevated nostalgia," opened in 2018 and is a "popular" eatery, according to local media.

The notice sparked mixed reactions of social media with some saying, they love" the decision and "your house, your rules," and others saying it was unfair, that they would have to spend more money on a babysitter and that it would likely "backfire" on them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The restaurant elaborated in a Facebook comment that "kids running around the restaurant in circles when we’re trying to carry trays of food and drinks has made doing our jobs extremely difficult."