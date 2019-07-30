Nevada gun store that sold rifle to California food festival shooter: 'Rot in hell'

article

The Nevada gun store that legally sold the AK-47-style rifle to the teen gunman who killed three people at a California garlic festival wrote a message to the killer on Facebook, telling him to “rot in hell.”

Continue Reading Below

“The shooter in CA, I hope you rot in hell,” read a post on the Facebook page for Big Mike’s Guns and Ammo of Fallon, Nevada. “We pray for the victims. My heart hurts for all of them.”

The Sunday night attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival resulted in the deaths of a male in his 20s, a 13-year-old female and a 6-year-old, according to Fox News.

The post also revealed more details of the shooter’s July 9 purchase of the rifle, which began online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

“I did not know this individual,” the post reads. “He ordered the rifle off my internet page. When I did see him, he was acting happy and showed no reasons for concern.”