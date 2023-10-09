Irish pub forced to shutter as California crime wave scares patrons away: owner

An Irish pub in Oakland, California, is the latest retail victim of the state’s crime wave after making the "heartbreaking" announcement the bar will permanently close its doors at the end of the month.

"Summer was very slow and between decreasing business and rising costs of supplies and labor, along with the rising crime in the area, we just can’t make the numbers work anymore," Slainte bar owner Jackie Gallanagh announced Monday on social media.

"This means we, like so many others, have made the heartbreaking decision to close."

Gallanagh, an Ireland native, opened the pub in 2017 and served "home cooked cuisine" accompanied by a massive selection of whiskeys, KRON 4 reported. It won several awards while it was open, including East Bay’s Best Irish Pub, and Oakland’s Best Cocktails, according to its website.

Gallanagh said she managed to keep the restaurant operating during the pandemic only to have crime continue spiraling, which compounded issues for her and customers.

"I made it through COVID, which was terribly harsh and difficult, only to have my wonderful customers stay home because of increased crime," she told the Mercury News. "It’s a sad day when you make the effort to go to Slainte for a pint and some Irish food, music and company, only to walk back out to your car to find broken windows and vandalism."

"Your bill for your evening out just increased to $500. No one can be expected to pay that. No one," she added.

The restaurant owner said supplies will dwindle as the month winds down and the pub readies to close, but that patrons still have a chance to enjoy fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, chips and curry, and fried Brussels sprouts until Oct. 31.

"I’ve got over 200 Irish whiskeys to get through. And there will always be a pint of Guinness till the end," she said.

Crime in California has forced dozens of restaurants and stores to close in recent months. Target announced in September it would shutter its downtown Oakland location after more than 100 retail theft calls to police, while more than 200 businesses closed last month for a few hours to protest crime in the city and demand action from city leaders.

"We Irish have a phrase: Slán go foill. It means goodbye for now," Slainte says on its website. "It seems appropriate in this situation. Who knows? Maybe someone else out there who has always wanted an Irish pub can pick up the torch and make it go. We hope so. In the meantime, thank you for all your love, your kindness and donations during the pandemic, and your devoted support."