Here are this year’s top 10 startups according to LinkedIn

Surprisingly, the amount of startups in the U.S. has been slumping since 2005, according to Axios, a development that many economists are trying to explain. There are a few theories, but even if the numbers are slumping there are plenty of success stories to share.

LinkedIn just released its “Top Startups list,” naming the 50 top startups in the country. To be eligible, a company had to be 7 years old or older, must have at least 50 employees and be privately held and headquartered in the U.S. To make the list LinkedIn looked at four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from LinkedIn’s Top Companies list.

Here are the top 10 companies on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List:

1. Lyft

Although Lyft has been seen as the alternative to Uber, the company continues to grow, perhaps because it has not been plagued with scandals like its competitor. According to LinkedIn, Lyft now controls 35 percent of the U.S. ride-sharing market, up from 20 percent in 2016. The company has raised $4.3 billion to expand, and has a current valuation of $15.1 billion. The company is looking at expanding into bikes and scooters. Lyft is headquartered in San Francisco and has a global headcount of over 3,000 employees.

2. Halo Top Creamery

Last year, Halo Top became the best-selling ice cream pint in U.S. grocery stores. Halo Top promises ice cream indulgence without the guilt with many of its low-sugar ice cream pints containing fewer than 360 calories. The company’s annual sales are now over $350 million. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Halo Top employs 100.

3. Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the companies that has benefited from the bitcoin frenzy. Coinbase is a digital wallet and a cryptocurrency exchange, which, according to LinkedIn, has more than 20 million accounts. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has a headcount of 500. The startup plans to double its staff by the end of the year.

4. Noodle.ai

Noodle.ai is an artificial intelligence service that companies can use to manage complex business operations. The company’s AI service allows companies to use algorithms and machine-learning tools to optimize business decisions and is led by a former IBM Watson executive. Noodle.ai raised $35 million in June. Headquartered in San Francisco, Noodle.ai has a staff of 130.

5. Bird

This controversial ride-sharing company deals with electric scooters rather than vehicles. Founded by a former Lyft and Uber exec, this company’s service is loved by some who see it is a low-cost and eco-friendly transportation option while others call it a nuisance and safety hazard. The company is headquartered in Venice, California, and has 380 employees.

6. Robinhood

Robinhood has an investment app through which it offers commission-free trades. The 4-year-old startup has ambitions to offer all of the services found at traditional banks, with a lower cost. The app has attracted 5 million accounts. Located in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood has 250 employees.

7. Ripple

Ripple uses blockchain technology to allow the transfer of money, changing what was once a multi-day process to something that can be completed in seconds. Six years old, the startup has more than 100 customers, including large banks such as Santander and Standard Chartered.

Ripple has 250 employees and is headquartered in San Francisco.

8. Glossier

Glossier is a beauty product company with a unique marketing approach. Customers are the core of its success. Fans tell their friends about Glossier’s products and model for campaigns. Glossier recently raised $52 million that it plans on using to improve the customer experience through new digital products. Glossier has 280 employees and is headquartered in New York City.

9. Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation is a self-driving (autonomous) vehicle company led by Chris Urmson, who previously led Google’s self-driving car initiative. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Aurora Innovation has 160 employees.

10. Rubrik

Rubrik is a cloud data management company that helps companies back up and protect their data. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Rubrik has 1,200 employees.