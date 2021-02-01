Group teams up with online platform to help fitness trainers who are veterans monetize virtual coaching

An organization for veterans partnered with an online coaching platform that allows vets who are now fitness trainers to connect to clients virtually and to monetize their coaching platform during this unstable economic time.

FitOps Foundation is now working with Verb, an accountability platform that, through machine learning and AI, helps people cope with everyday life.

The clients are connected to coaches that publish physical, mental and emotional support programming to provide a holistic approach to fitness.

Currently there are over two dozen FitOps graduates coaching on the Verb platform.

Mason McGuff, FitOps graduate and CVFO (Certified Veteran Fitness Operative), said, “Verb has given me a platform to continue my personal training during these difficult times and generate income, in a safe, remote, and effective manner. I’m grateful to FitOps Foundation for continually looking for ways to support their graduates, and finding innovative solutions."

The partnership will be sustainable as long as there are veterans graduating the FitOps program. Verb has committed to hosting every FitOps graduate, at no cost, on its platform.

The generated revenue, which is owned completely by the graduate, depends on the amount of time and commitment made to the platform. Coaches range from earning a few hundred dollars a month to the top coaches on Verb making over $15,000.

As FitOps adapted to the pandemic, it was important for the organization to give graduates a tool to succeed and hold themselves responsible.

FitOps is a nonprofit all-expense paid training camp that uses the power of wellness to transform the lives of veterans, giving them hope and purpose after serving America.

Participants graduate with a personal-training certification, business management skills and a lifelong support network and community.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent isolation of the country and veteran community, many vets reached out to FitOps for social support, guidance and recommendations for mental health providers.

John Martin, director of aftercare at FitOps, said, "Our findings suggest veterans who had pre-existing mental health difficulties prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 may be at increased risk of experiencing common mental disorders as a result of the pandemic. Intervening to improve levels of social support and offering practical guidance to better manage any additional stressors relating to the pandemic may provide strategies to help reduce the burden of mental health symptoms. Our FitOps graduates access multiple weekly Zoom check-ins, individual support calls, and network with their brothers and sisters in arms to help each other as we all learn to live with this pandemic.”

Many vets have found tremendous comfort in knowing their fellow FitOps graduates and staff are at the ready to assist them as they all navigate these unprecedented times.

Matt Hesse, founder of FitOps Foundation, said, "What many people experience today during the pandemic is how vets feel every day. Many civilians are going through a transition creating uncertainty, insecurity and fear of what the future may hold. As we come out of this as a country, my hope is that those who’ve experienced the same kind of transitional struggle have a better understanding of the challenges veterans face, more empathy, and create solutions to solve it like we have at FitOps."