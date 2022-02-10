Georgia restaurant owner has $7,500 grill stolen in broad daylight: ‘you’re going to get caught’

A Georgia restaurant owner says his $7,500 meat smoker was recently stolen in broad daylight.

Christos Gianness, 43, has been doing business in Cobb County for more than 40 years. But over the past couple of years, he’s had to struggle through the pandemic, deal with staffing shortages, and move his Greek-style restaurant, Christos, to a new location. Now, a piece of equipment that was vital for his operations has been stolen.

Image 1 of 4

ILLINOIS PIZZERIA OWNER BEGS FOR HELP AS FUTURE OF WORKFORCE HANGS IN THE BALANCE

Gianness told FOX 5 he used the 1,200-pound smoker Friday and left it parked behind his restaurant in Marietta. He said the smoker, which he’s only had for a few months, had multiple locks and cables fastened to it, but the thieves managed to steal it anyway.

"Bring the grill back. You can’t use it. You’re going to get caught. And the penalty is going to be pretty severe," Giannes said.

Gianness told the outlet he normally keeps cameras outside, but they were taken down to replace the batteries.

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

FOX Business reached out to Christos for updates. They said the smoker has still not been located as of Thursday night.