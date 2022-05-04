Expand / Collapse search
Small Business

Entrepreneur has 'epiphany,’ turns $200 into $1M in 5 years

Koala Clip founder Kristina Powell explains how she started her small business from her kitchen table

Koala Clip founder Kristina Powell on how her small business creating portable sports bra phone pockets will be more convenient for exercising.

This portable phone pocket could make exercising more convenient

Koala Clip founder Kristina Powell on how her small business creating portable sports bra phone pockets will be more convenient for exercising.

What started as a $200 small business investment from a kitchen table turned into $1 million in five years.

In 2017, entrepreneur Kristina Powell created a portable sports bra phone pocket called the Koala Clip to hold essentials while going for a run

"It was honestly on a long run that I was fumbling with the contraption I was using to carry my phone," Powell told "Varney & Co." Wednesday. 

"I had this epiphany that I have this perfect space on my back that is about the size of a phone." 

'Making Money' host Charles Payne and Franklin Cellars co-owner Elliott Bey discuss the impact of inflation on small businesses.

Small business owners says inflation single most important problem

'Making Money' host Charles Payne and Franklin Cellars co-owner Elliott Bey discuss the impact of inflation on small businesses.

The Koala Clip sells for approximately $30, depending on the model purchased. 

Powell attributes her success to a "frequent problem" for active women not having the ability to use pockets and fit essentials comfortably in exercise apparel.  

Koala Clip founder Kristina Powell told FOX Business how she started her small business creating portable sports bra phone pockets. (Fox News)

"This keeps your stuff out of the way, but convenient, so you can grab it," she explained. "It's not going to move or cause annoyance when you're on your run or workout… walking your dog."

Powell said she had no prior experience in manufacturing or retail and that learned to use a sewing machine in her home to create the product. 

When Varney asked whether she had any intentions of selling out her Koala Clip business, she replied: "Not right now,"

"I'm the sole investor in it. I don't have outside investors… my goal really is to just solve this problem that active women have," she explained. 