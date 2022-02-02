Maskless Gavin Newsom ripped over mask mandate by California gym owner

A California gym owner blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus guidelines after photos of him and other Democratic leaders showed they were maskless at Sunday's NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

"It was definitely a huge slap in many Californians’ faces, I'm sure," Sonoma Fit gym owner Adam Kovacs told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Wednesday.

"There [are] not just photos, there are actually videos that show our governor, as well as our mayor from San Francisco, walking around, partying at this championship game maskless."

Kovacs said he doesn’t trust politicians' coronavirus guidelines, and their policies are deeply impacting his business as well as his family.

"My kids still have to go to school with masks or when they do any kind of sports, they also have to wear masks outdoors. It's just insanity," he added.

Nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic brought much of the U.S. economy to a halt, Kovacs said there is "no direct relief" to the industry, and he’s "struggling" with staffing shortages.

"Clearly, we're traveling. We're going to bars, we're going to restaurants," Kovacs remarked. "We basically do everything, and yet…parents have to take their kids home as soon as they come in contact with COVID. So, the business is also impacted."

Newsom appears to have misled the public when commenting on when he wore his face mask at Sunday's sold-out showdown between the Rams and the 49ers.

At a press conference Monday, Newsom claimed that he only took off his mask to have a "glass of water" and take a photo with NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Kovacs said politicians "talk a big game" about how they’re "dedicated and want to help small businesses," but it’s "just not happening."

"We have received no direct relief -- not from California, not from federal. There was no help. We could borrow money, barely…they don't care," he concluded.

