California small business owner torches politicians’ inconsistent mask mandates

A California small business owner is fighting back against politicians’ "inconsistent" mask mandates.

Sonoma Fit gym owner Adam Kovacs told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Tuesday that he doesn’t trust politicians’ coronavirus guidelines and that their policies are deeply impacting his business.

"The fitness industry and gyms are the only ones who are really dealing with all the repercussions of this never-ending mask mandate … it’s very frustrating," Kovacs told FOX Business.



California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced in December that the state is reimposing an indoor mask mandate that will apply to everyone, vaccinated or not, on the heels of an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

"We were permanently closed for 10 months … I was not allowed to operate," Kovacs said.

"Even after those 10 months, we were allowed to open with severe restriction — masks and capacity limits … I mean, it's 22 months in."

The California gym owner continued to say his operation has been "crippling" for nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic caused several small businesses to shutter across the nation. Havocs noted that his business’s annual operating cost is over $2 million dollars and claimed he’s only received a grant of $25,000. He mentioned he’s been pleading and reaching out to politicians frequently.

"I have fought like every day, literally every day," he said. "I was trying to make as much noise as I could."

"It's all about passive protection, masks, shots … vaccine one, two, booster again … Nobody's talking about educating the public about playing an active role in actually maintaining good health."

Havocs said politicians "do not understand business" and continued to question why other industries, like sports, are allowed to have thousands of spectators at events — yet there are extremely strict guidelines for the gym.

"Unfortunately, our industry, which is in business to keep the public healthy, let's be very clear, is the only business that is really impacted by this," he said.