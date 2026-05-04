Built on grit: FOX Business crowns three ‘Made in America’ small business winners

In a tribute to the grit and sacrifice that built the nation, FOX Business is kicking off Small Business Week by crowning three companies that embody the American spirit as the winners of the first "Made in America" contest.

Marilyn’s (Lakeside, Ohio)

Marilyn Burns, 82, has owned and operated her local souvenir shop in the heart of Lakeside since 1999. Her store is a community staple that also funds youth camps and serves as a generational anchor for families.

"Since I’ve been here 26 years, my first customers are bringing their kids in," Burns previously told the Lakesider. "We shouldn’t take it for granted because a lot of work has gone into making [the ‘happy town’] what it is."

TGU Home Solutions (Aberdeen, North Carolina)

U.S. Army veteran Jared Gay is the founder of TGU Home Solutions, a construction firm fully staffed by veterans. His company makes a point to provide a bridge for service members transitioning to civilian life, all while building custom homes at prices that "reflect integrity rather than excess."

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"I left the military in 2003," Gay told "The Bottom Line" in April, "and I had a pretty hard time with my exit… and we changed it into, how to build a home, instead of how to run a military operation… we try to give back every day."

Four Branches Bourbon (Bardstown, Kentucky)

Four great friends who represent each branch of the military forces – the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines – blend and bottle their own award-winning bourbon as a tribute to "those who serve in the shadows," their website reads.

Together, Mike, Rick, RJ and Harold are dedicated to exceptional bourbon craftsmanship while directly offering support to veterans, their families and first responders.

These three finalists represent the spirit of entrepreneurship, community service and military sacrifice that defines the American story. They will each receive a cash prize of $25,000 and a featured special on Fox Nation.

A panel of judges, which included FOX Business hosts and executives, determined the three winners from thousands of applicants that were whittled down to the top 10 finalists on April 13.

"For 250 years, small businesses have been the backbone of America," "Mornings with Maria" and "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo said.

"Built by people who took a chance on themselves and their communities," "Kudlow" host Larry Kudlow said.

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"These are the places where the American story is written," "Making Money" host Charles Payne said.

"The Bottom Line" and "The Big Money Show" co-host Brian Brenberg said, "FOX Business is shining a light on the independent hops that keep our country moving."

The FOX Business "Made in America" campaign was made possible by sponsors JPMorgan Chase and Comcast Business.

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FOX Business’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.