FOX Business launches 'Made in America' small business contest with $25K cash prizes for winners

FOX Business is celebrating small businesses that have been the backbone of American excellence with a campaign in honor of America's 250th anniversary that will award three winners $25,000 each, the network announced Thursday.

FOX Business' "Made in America" contest participants can apply online with a video or written entry at SmallBusinessAwards2026.com. Submissions and nominations will be taken on the website until March 30.

The three winners will also be featured in a Fox Nation special.

Fans will participate in their first round of voting for their favorite small businesses beginning on April 13, after the initial submissions are narrowed down to 10 finalists.

A panel of judges, which will include FOX Business hosts and executives, will determine the three winners of the "Made in America" contest.

The winners of the campaign will be announced on air and receive an award for their businesses, as well as an oversized check.

The contest victors will be announced during Small Business Week starting on Monday, May 4.

A plethora of FOX Business hosts and anchors appeared in a promo announcing the campaign.

"For 250 years, small businesses have been the backbone of America," "Mornings with Maria" and "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo said.

"Built by people who took a chance on themselves and their communities," "Kudlow" namesake Larry Kudlow added.

"These are the places where the American story is written," "Making Money" host Charles Payne said.

"The Bottom Line" and "The Big Money Show" co-host Brian Brenberg said, "FOX Business is shining a light on the independent hops that keep our country moving," and his co-host and founding FOX Business anchor Dagen McDowell provided details on the campaign.

The FOX Business "Made in America" campaign is sponsored by Comcast Business and JP Morgan Chase.

America is celebrating its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

President Donald Trump previewed his "Freedom 250" campaign in December, announcing a series of celebrations to mark the milestone anniversary of the country's independence.